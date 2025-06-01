RSVP for Learning Together: Incredible Insects

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Tuesday, June 3

10–11:30 a.m. Incredible Insects. We will share stories, go on a discovery walk, and create nature crafts. This class is for preschool-age children and their adult caregivers. Adults must attend. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Registration closes June 1.

