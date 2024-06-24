The Least Popular Comedy Show in Town
Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join Comedian Eli Wilz and Friends the last Monday of every month at the Minocqua Brewing Company Madison Tap Room for a night of comedy.
"The Least Popular Comedy Show In Town" is a spoof of MBC's famous slogan in Minocqua, where our liberal activism doesn't sit very well with the locals.
Suggested donated $10
Info
Comedy