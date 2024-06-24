The Least Popular Comedy Show in Town

Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join Comedian Eli Wilz and Friends the last Monday of every month at the Minocqua Brewing Company Madison Tap Room for a night of comedy.

"The Least Popular Comedy Show In Town" is a spoof of MBC's famous slogan in Minocqua, where our liberal activism doesn't sit very well with the locals.

Suggested donated $10

Info

Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Comedy
Google Calendar - The Least Popular Comedy Show in Town - 2024-06-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Least Popular Comedy Show in Town - 2024-06-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Least Popular Comedy Show in Town - 2024-06-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Least Popular Comedy Show in Town - 2024-06-24 19:00:00 ical