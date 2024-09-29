Leather Strip, Damascus Knives, Choke Chain

media release:Crucible is thrilled to welcome industrial legend Leather Strip, with support from Damascus Knives and Choke Chain!

7 pm doors, 8 pm show, 18+, $20 advance, $25 day of

In 2020 Cleopatra Records released Leaether Strip: The Zoth Ommog Years 1989-1999. 4 years later, one of the most influential Industrial acts will be bringing their classic material on tour to North America this fall. It will be a rare opportunity to see Claus Larsen perform a special curated setlist from his early years with the groundbreaking Zoth Ommog label and beyond in selected cities across the continent.

After Leaether Strips hiatus, the Danish EBM Industrial icon returned to become highly prolific with both original and cover songs including a Skinny Puppy and upcoming Cure - Pornography tribute album.

In recent years, Claus has been touring extensively all over the world while connecting with die hard fans as well as new ones. He relentlessly plays unique and energetic performances inspiring even the most timid audiences to move their asses on the dance floor.