press release: USA | 1945 | 35mm | 110 min.

Director: John M. Stahl

Cast: Gene Tierney, Cornel Wilde, Vincent Price

Rich girl Ellen (an icily memorable Tierney) will stop at nothing - and we mean nothing - to corner the affections of her husband (Wilde). Filmed in gorgeous, saturated Technicolor, this fascinating combination of femme fatale noir and family melodrama is one of the key films of the 1940s for 20th Century Fox and for director Stahl. The screening of a beautiful 35mm print will be introduced by Fox Film Archivist Schawn Belston.

Fox: An Appreciation: On March 20, 2019, 20th Century Fox ceased to exist as the Walt Disney Co. completed its acquisition of what was once one of Hollywood’s six major studios. Although its catalogue stretches back more than 100 years, 20th Century Fox was officially formed in 1935 with the merging of two smaller studios, Fox Film Corporation and 20th Century Pictures. To commemorate this significant moment in cinema history, we have invited back Schawn Belston, executive vice president of Media and Library Services at Twentieth Century Fox, to present a special clip-filled history of the studio on November 8. Plus, screenings from the archive including a classic '40s melodrama (Leave Her to Heaven) and a double feature of pre-code gems from Fox Film Corporation (Quick Millions and Blood Money).