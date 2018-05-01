Leave Her to Heaven

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: TUESDAY, MAY 1, 1 PM Leave Her To Heaven (1945). Starring Gene Tierney, Cornel Wilde, Jeanne Crain and Vincent Price. A stylish psychological thriller. A writer falls in love with a young socialite, and they are married soon after, but her obsessive love for him threatens to be the undoing of both them and everyone else around them. Drama, Romance, Film-Noir. Not Rated, 110 minutes

