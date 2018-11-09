press release: Fri, November 9 at 7:00pm; Sat, November 10 at 2:00pm & 7:00pm, First United Methodist Church

Tickets: $12 adult • $10 age 18 and under

Order tickets online

Leaving Iowa is a hilarious, family-friendly comedy that is a toast to the idealism and character of parents from the “greatest generation,” and a little roast of their dedication to the family road trip. It is the story of Don Browning, a middle-aged writer, who returns home and decides to finally take his father's ashes to his childhood home, as requested. But when Don discovers Grandma's house is now a grocery store, he begins traveling across Iowa searching for a proper resting place for his father. This father-and-son road trip shifts smoothly from the present to Don's memories of the annual, torturous vacations of his childhood. Don's existential journey leads him to reconcile his past and present at at an unpredictable and perfect final destination.

Leaving Iowa, by Tim Clue and Spike Manton, was nominated Best New Play in the Country by the Detroit Free Press and one of SoCal Theater’s 10 Most Memorable Moments of the year, and has played to packed audiences and great reviews in hundreds of theaters across the US. It’s guaranteed to have you laughing and remembering the childhood vacations you tried to forget.

Presented by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Company, Woodstock, Illinois.

http://www.edgewoodhs.org/ news/what_s_new/leaving_iowa