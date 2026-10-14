Lee Bains, Blasfemme, mk zariel

media release: A Room of One's Own is glad to have poet and musical artist, Lee Bains, for a performance in celebration of his debut poetry collection, Work Lunch! Lee will be passing the hat at this event to help fund his travels, please consider coming with $5-10, no one turned away for lack of funds. He will be joined with performances by BLASFEMME, and mk zariel (Madison's youth poet laureate).

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

About the book

In his debut poetry collection, Alabama poet Lee Bains draws on his own experience at the intersection of work and food—the daily ritual of a workday lunch. In Work Lunch, his poems explore the multifaceted and often contradictory nature of Southern culture and values through the lens of food, whether at a meat-and-three or a taqueria. In sprawling, long-form poems, Bains mines subjects of family, the often invisible work of service, and the horrors and comforts of fast food chains.

A take-out gyro prompts a reflection on religious-nationalist violence, a Cuban sandwich spurs consideration of U.S. imperialism, a hamburger channels into a cry of solidarity with organized labor, and a salad elicits an epic rumination on lineage, class, race, gender, memory, and faith. These poems glimpse sandwiches under shade trees, tables full of boisterous coworkers discussing barbecue, and reflective moments at those dwindling local spots, all fertile ground for investigating Bains’s home places of Birmingham, Alabama and Atlanta, Georgia, the systems of power that shape life there, and the ways in which ordinary people survive, connect, and fight back.

Lee Bains is a poet and musician from Birmingham, Alabama, whose four albums center what Rolling Stone once called “Southern gospel punk.” A cult songwriter forged in independent scenes, his work has carried him all over the U.S. and Europe, has received acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, NPR, The New Yorker, and The Guardian, and has led him to be a supporting musician for artists like Lonnie Holley, Moor Mother, and Algiers. Lee has lent his work to support striking coal miners, immigrants’ rights groups, abortion funds, and anti-racism organizations.

mk zariel {it/they} is a transmasculine-lesbian neuroqueer theater artist, the youth poet laureate of Madison and BashBack aligned anarchist translocally rooted in the Great Lakes region. The author of VOIDGAZING (2026, Whittle Micropress), DIFFERENT WITH HIM (2026, Rockwood Press), and BOY APPARITION (2025, Vinegar Press). It is a staff book reviewer with The Anarchist Review of Books and a contributing columnist at Asymptote. Its writing has appeared in Querencia Press, Akpata, J Journal, Witches Magazine, Fifth Estate, ANMLY, OurLives Wisconsin, Library Of Eris, #EnbyLife, Oyster River Pages, among many others; Tone Madison has stated that its work "coaxes us to the edges of our imaginations, and is infused with the undercurrent of love that is necessary to keep going." mk has self-published eleven zines, and performs regularly at anarchist gatherings, zine fests, and queer liberation events. it creates conflictual spaces for trans survival and queer desire—spaces of insurgent genders, mutual aid beyond the nonprofit gaze, and the kind of care that negates (and negation that provides care). BashBack! remains close to its heart, as do anarchonihilism/egoism, experimental theater, and the defiant tenderness of queer collectivity. You can find its offerings, commissions, and chaotic love letters to the world at mkzariel.carrd.co.