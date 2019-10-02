Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires, Nana Grizol, Rocket Bureau

× Expand Wes Frazer Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires | Oct 2

One of the most exciting live bands currently touring, Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires mixes up intense garage punk with Southern soul testifying. It’s captured on their latest album, Live at the Nick, but the best way to experience it is in a packed club. They are accompanied on their fall tour by Athens, Georgia, folksters Nana Grizol, and the Mickey’s bill also includes hook-laden locals Rocket Bureau.