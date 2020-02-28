press release: All ticket holders will be part of a pre-show meet and greet and will receive a signed Castles EP (released October 2019) and signed Polaroid photo with Lee. Doors open at 7p and a meet and greet will start at 715p, Music starts at 8p!

With an earnest ability to create a delicate balance of harmony, melody, deep emotion and subtlety, Lee DeWyze’s depth as a songwriter call to mind some of his earliest influences like Simon and Garfunkel, Yusef Islam (Cat Stevens) and Johnny Cash.

On Castles, his newest (Oct 2019), this becomes clear to all who truly listen. There are no false notes in these three exquisite songs, each one a unique light in the constellation of his imagination. He sings quietly, as if whispering secrets. His lyrics and melodies mesmerize, cycling like nursery rhymes, somehow soothing while also sharpening our alertness that something unusual is going on here.

Over the last 10 years, Lee has released five albums, including his critically lauded Frames (Vanguard Records, 2013), which included the top 40 Billboard Hot AC hit “Fight.” In 2014, his song “Blackbird Song” was placed in the show “The Walking Dead.” After signing with Shanachie Records in 2016, Lee released the album Oil and Water, which hit Number One on the iTunes folk and singer/songwriter chart, followed by Paranoia (2018), which hit Number One on the Alternative chart. As the winner of American Idol Season 9 in 2010, he made his major label debut with Live It Up (RCA).