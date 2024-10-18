Lee Kanehira & the Chicago Blues Piano Trio with Joe Nosek

media release:

Lee was The winner of 2018 Chicago Blues Piano Contest and also was a featured artist for the Otis Span Tribute concert at the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival. She regularly tours throughout Europe, Asia, and North America as a solo artist (and as a member of the Cash Box Kings).

She recorded her new album, “The Chicago Blues Piano Trio!!” with John Lauler(upright bass), Derek Hendrickson(drums) who are also from the Cash Box Kings. We’re going to celebrate the timeless charm of classic blues and boogie-woogie piano!!