Media Release: After a successful first event, Jazz at Five is working with North Street Cabaret again to host our another fundraiser/friendraiser event. Lee Kanehira will be performing at North Street Cabaret on April 22nd from 5:30 – 7:30pm. Jazz at Five would like to continue our tradition of keeping our events free so we have chosen a “name-your-price” donation ticket for the event – please consider supporting our organization with a $20 donation.

Tickets help support the local jazz community and Jazz at Five’s future events like our Summer Performance Series in August. Donation tickets be purchase on our EventBrite or at the door.

Lee Kanehira started her career in Japan and came to play in Korea, China, U.S., Canada and Europe. She plays as a solo artist, has played with artists including Shun Kikuta and currently tours with the Cash Box Kings, Bob Stroger, and Gerry Hundt.

The winner of 2018 Chicago Blues Piano Contest, she was invited to play Otis Spann tributes in Chicago Blues Festival in 2019, and on the main stage in 2024. She made leader albums “Union Meetin’” (2014) with her Chicago friends and “Lee’s Boogie”(2017) on her own, and now “The Chicago Blues Trio!!” (2024) is nominated for the 2025 Blues Blast Music Awards in the Best Acoustic Blues Album category.