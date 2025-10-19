Leflore Accounting Services Open House

media release: You're Invited! Leflore Accounting Services LLC Turns 5!

Five years ago, I launched this firm with a mission: to bring clarity, strategy, and empowerment to individuals, nonprofits, and small businesses who deserved more than just numbers—they deserved care, advocacy, and systems that work.

Now, five years later, we’ve grown into a multi-service powerhouse rooted in values, community, and impact. And I want to celebrate this milestone with YOU.

Date: October 19 2025,1 pm to 4pm, 306 E Wilson St Suite 2E, Madison WI 53703 (Downtown Madison)

What to Expect: Good vibes, gratitude, light refreshments, and a few surprises to honor the journey.

Whether you’ve been a client, collaborator, cheerleader, or curious supporter—your presence has helped shape this story. Come celebrate the wins, the lessons, and the vision for what’s next.

Let’s toast to five years of purpose-driven accounting—and the future we’re building together.

https://www.facebook.com/events/783265527400209/