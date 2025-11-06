media release: Taiwan, France, UK, USA | 2025 | DCP | 108 min. | Mandarin with English subtitles

Director: Shih-Ching Tsou

Cast: Janel Tsai, Shih-Yuan Ma, Nina Ye

In the bustling night markets of Taipei, an expat family returns home to open a noodle stand. Busy trying to make ends meet, single mom Shu-fen leaves her adorable five year-old I-Jing in the halfhearted care of her moody teen daughter. But in the market’s kaleidoscopic jumble, they begin to lose track of one another, and get mixed up in their own scams, scares, and curses. Anora’s Oscar-winning filmmaker Sean Baker, who co-wrote, edited, and produced, has long counted on co-writer/director Shih-Ching Tsou as one of his key collaborators. Left-Handed Girl shines with their shared sensibility of madcap comedy and humanist love for underdogs in over their heads.

The Premieres series continues with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthouse cinema—on the big screen where they belong! This fall brings both of the grand prize-winners at this year's major European film festivals: Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident (Palme d'Or at Cannes) and Dag Johan Haugerud's Dreams (Golden Bear at Berlin). Gear up for the Cinematheque's October screening of Kiyoshi Kurosawa's cult classic Pulse by catching his latest acclaimed thriller, Cloud. Additional highlights include a found-footage hymn to video stores by Alex Ross Perry (Videoheaven), the latest whatsit from absurdist extraordinaire Quentin Dupieux (The Second Act), and the first feature directed by Greek New Wave fixture Ariane Labed (September Says). This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.