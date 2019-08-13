Left of Left Center Auditions

press release: 8/13, 8/14, 8/16 at 6:30 PM, Lakeview Moravian Church, 3565 Tulane Ave.

Beta Blockers is back, bringing a friend from out of town!

Left of Left Center announces auditions for Beta Blockers/Reverse Gossip, featuring new comic shorts by Ned O'Reilly and comic monologues by Chicago playwright Barrie Cole. Most roles are open to anyone age 18+ – all shapes, sizes, genders, and hairstyles – and we’re looking for a sizable cast. Performances open on October 31 and run through November 16 at one of Madison’s hottest new venues, Crucible Madison at 3116 Commercial Ave in Madison.

The Gossip will already be spreading through Madison before auditions, August 13, 14, and 16 at Lakeview Moravian Church from 6:30-8:30. Auditions will consist of cold readings and some simple acting exercises. You need attend only one night. Lakeview Moravian is at 3565 Tulane Ave. in Madison. Please enter on the Hargrove St. side through the door marked "OFFICE."

Why Beta Blockers? Why Left of Left Center? Why Reverse Gossip? In Left of Left Center shows, you work with a very flexible director who is keenly interested in your input. The process is efficient and rewarding and you get to play characters and situations that don’t often present themselves in the broader, stricter theatre world.

Rehearsals will begin mid-September. For most actors, it will be a one or two night per week commitment until mid-October. If you’re interested in auditioning, contact director Ned O’Reilly at nedme17@gmail.com.

Full performance schedule is below. Please come ready to fill out a conflict calendar. Performance conflicts are negotiable and not disqualifying.

10/31, 11/1, 11/2

11/9

11/12, 11/15, 11/16