Leftover Crack

media release:

FPC LIVE PRESENTS

Leftöver Crack

with SadPlant and The Dollheads

Leftöver Crack is an American punk rock band formed in 1998 following the breakup of its predecessor Choking Victim, sharing band members Stza Crack & Alec Baillie until Alec’s tragic death in November of 2021. The band has created the new record label RECIDIVIST BIBLE CAMP & Is co-releasing a 7” single with Austria’s SBAM records featuring the new song “White Guilt Atrocity Quilt” accompanied by a major motion music video. The song is also slated to be included on the as yet untitled 4th full length album from this New York City based Punk Band. The B side to this new single is an unreleased track from the 2014 “Constructs of the State” record titled “Brad Sabbath”, featuring the classic Leftöver Crack line-up of Stza, Baillie, Brad Logan, Donny Morris & Chris Mann with the more recent addition of singer Tibbie X, formerly of the NYC bands X-Possibles & Kissy Kamikaze as well as the Philly based band GASH. Along with this new single, Leftöver Crack are also in the works of reissuing all of their previous albums, with the exception of “Mediocre Generica” (which remains on Hellcat/Epitaph Records) through the partnership of RECIDIVIST & SBAM.

Leftöver Crack’s current line-up consists of Scott Sturgeon aka Stza Crack (vocals, guitar, synth), Tibbie X (vocals, synth), Jon Yi (guitar, vocals) Skunk Chellovek of the LA band Informal Society (guitar, vocals), Marc Cody (bass, vocals) & Ethan Nickles (drums). Leftöver Crack has both defied genre pigeon-holing while creating the “Crack Rock Steady” musical genre (along with LöC predecessors Choking Victim & No Commercial Value) which mixes anarcho-punk with ska, hardcore, garage, crust-punk & the gloriously unholy metal trifecta of thrash, doom & death. All of this & many other styles are combined with grating crust-punk vocals delivered with a snotty snarling attitude by a multitude of genders & an endless list of vocal & musical inspirations including vastly contrasting musics from top 40 pop from the last 50 Years, to 90’s hip hop, early 80’s goth, late 80’s “alternative”, indie rock & most styles in between & outside of every box. The lyrical content is mostly political & of a radical leftist nature, opposing religion, capitalism, authority & prejudice. Members of Leftöver Crack’s band & crew traditionally reside at the infamous C-Squat near Tompkins square park in the Lower East Side of New York City. Band members have had a well-known history of back-and-forth conflict with the NYPD which precedes the band’s formation. The name “Leftöver Crack” is explained by Stza as being “an oxymoron”, based on the idea that crack cocaine addicts are known for vigorous use, and are unlikely to have any “leftover”(s). Leftover Crack’s band members & Collaborators have been in a plethora of other bands both punk & otherwise with recognizable names such as: Suicidal Tendencies, The Coup, Dead Milkmen, Nausea, The Beastie Boys, Reagan Youth, Dwarves, Skarp, F-Minus, D.R.I., Bouncing Souls, Dead Kennedy’s, Crass, NOFX, Riverboat Gamblers, Big Black, Street-Sweeper Social Club, The Adolescents, Star Fucking Hipsters, DayCare Swindlers, the Distillers, Phobia, The Hold Steady, Lard, X-Possibles, Operation Ivy, Band of Horses, MDC,No Commercial Value,John Cougar Mellencamp, World/Inferno Friendship Society, Classics of Love, Scoflaws, Total Chaos, Henry Thugsworth & the Severinator, Hepcat, Lagwagon,& many many others…

After a long hiatus the Crack Rock Steady Beat Drums on with Leftöver Crack back for their first real new release since 2015 as well as their 4th full length album to be released this fall. Look for Leftöver Crack on tour all over the states, at several of the Punk in the Park festivals this year along with the 25th year of Punk Rock Bowling & then in Europe & fir their first time in Istanbul, South America & hopefully Asia.