Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Kitchen Dwellers

media release: Join us for an evening out to the gardens, Saturday July 19, we welcome The Infamous Stringdusters and Leftover Salmon featuring special guests Kitchen Dwellers. You have the option to stay the night or make a weekend out in the driftless.

Gates: 11am

Amphitheater: 5pm

Event: 6:30-11pm

Leftover Salmon and The Infamous Stringdusters have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting Conscious Alliance’s mission to end hunger nationwide and feed families in need.