media release: The Legacy Continues… Beyond The Stars. We are thrilled to announce the 4th Annual Urban League Greater Madison Young Professionals Gala, ✨Legacy Beyond the Stars ✨ — an unforgettable evening of elegance, empowerment, and excellence.

Saturday, December 13th, 2025 | 6 - 11:30pm, Madison Marriott South 706 John Nolen Dr Madison, WI 53713

Tickets are on sale NOW! Purchase your tickets here!

Live entertainment from the electrifying DJ Gemini Gilly

Three-course dinner with heavy hors d'oeuvres

Cash bar featuring signature cocktails

50/50 raffle, surprises, and more

Recognizing emerging Black leaders who are shaping the future of Greater Madison

This isn’t just a party — it’s our annual fundraiser and a powerful reflection of our mission. As a fully self-funded chapter, every ticket supports the work we do year-round:

-Over 12,000 volunteer hours poured into our community

-Partnerships with 130+ local organizations imapcting over 30,000 community members

-A growing scholarship fund supporting future leaders

-More than 70 impactful programs and events that uplift, educate, and empower local youth and young professionals

Interested in sponsoring or partnering with us to make this year’s gala unforgettable? Reach out to learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how you can support our fundraising goal. Please complete the volunteer form here.