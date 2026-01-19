media release: The Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Black Affinity Group will host Legacy & Libations: Stories of Campus and Culture on Sunday, February 1, 2026, from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at the Urban League Black Business Hub in Madison. The free event invites alumni and community members to gather for an afternoon celebrating Black legacy, cultural storytelling, and connection.

The program will feature a cultural presentation by the SoulFolk Collective, highlighting narratives rooted in Black history and campus experience, along with wine education led by the Milwaukee Wine Academy, spotlighting Black-owned producers and the cultural significance of wine. Guests will also enjoy curated snacks and opportunities for alumni networking and community engagement.

The event is free and open to alumni and the public, with advance registration encouraged.

Event Details:

What: Legacy & Libations: Stories of Campus and Culture

When: Sunday, February 1, 2026 | 3:00–5:00 PM

Where: Urban League Hub, 2222 S. Park Street, Suite 200, Madison, WI

Cost: Free with RSVP

Register: https://www.uwalumni.com/events/black-ag-legacy-libation-campus-stories/