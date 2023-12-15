media release: The Legacy of Emily Dickinson: A Poetic Soundscape

LunART is hosting a two-day event at Madison's Arts and Literature Laboratory on December 14-15, celebrating Emily Dickinson's birthday and her enduring influence. The first day, December 14, features a concert & poetry Reading at 7 PM, where attendees can immerse themselves in Emily Dickinson's world. The event combines her timeless poetry with captivating music, featuring compositions like Aaron Copland's Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson, Ingrid Stozel's The Gorgeous Nothings, and Vivian Fine's Emily's Images. Poetry readings will also bring Emily's own words to life, creating an artistic and poetic experience that pays tribute to the iconic poet. Performing will be the LunART Chamber Music Collective: Sarah Brailey (voice), Iva Ugrcic (flute), Satoko Hayami (piano), Heather Huckleberry (oboe).

On the second day, December 15, there will be a panel discussion at 7 PM. This discussion explores how Emily Dickinson, once an unpublished recluse, has become a central figure in American poetry and culture. The event delves into her profound impact on literature and her ability to resonate with readers and artists across generations. It's an opportunity to celebrate Dickinson's enduring legacy and her continued influence on writers, musicians, and artists.

Panelists: Alison Townsend, Marilyn Annucci, Andrea Potos, and Chessy Normile

Moderator: Rita Mae Reese

Concert and Poetry Reading: $15-$30

Panel Discussion: Free and open to the public

This project is supported by the WORT-FM, Arts and Literature Laboratory, Microtone Media Creative Agency, Marriott Daughter Foundation, and Bolz Center for the Arts Administration

LunART, Inc. is a nonprofit organization with the mission of supporting, inspiring, promoting, and celebrating women’s creativity in the arts. For more details about the artists, events, and programs, please visit lunartfestival.org.