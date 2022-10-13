Legal 101 for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

press release: Attorneys and law students from the University of Wisconsin’s Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic will discuss essential legal issues every small business owner should know. These include: forming a business entity, hiring workers, creating strong contracts, protecting intellectual property, signing a lease agreement, and common mistakes business owners make. Small business participants may submit questions ahead of time and there will be plenty of time available for Q&A.

Legal Presenters:

Emily Buchholz, Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic Director

Jacob Gardner, Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic Certified Student Attorney

Request for questions:

When registering, you may submit topics or issues you would like the Law & Entrepreneurship team to cover during the event. You may submit general or specific questions, and the presenters will address as many of them as they can.