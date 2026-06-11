Legal Action of Wisconsin

media release: Our 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟏𝟕 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐧. 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐰 𝐆. 𝐌𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐧’𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭, where he assists in securing safety, stability, and independence for victims of elder abuse. Please join us as Atty. Mueller talks about his firm and project, then discusses financial exploitation: what it is, and what to do about it. Finally, Atty. Mueller will take questions from community members.

The program will begin at 10:00 AM via Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, please email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org.