press release: Neighborhood House is partnering with Community Justice Inc. to offer a monthly legal aid clinic for low-income community residents in the area.

Our first clinic will be held Saturday, May 14, from 12:00-3:00 PM. The clinic will be at Neighborhood House, which is located at 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI 53715. Appointments are highly encouraged, as walk-in availability will be limited. To make an appointment, please contact Joe Lazar at joe@neighborhoodhousemadison. org or 608-255-5337, or visit our website and fill out the google form.