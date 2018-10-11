press release: October 11, 2018, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m., Oak Park Place, 718 Jupiter Drive, Madison

Free and open to the public. No registration required. Join us for a free workshop for families. Attorney John Haslam of Wilson Law Group will present an overview of key legal and financial planning issues for older adults. Learn about estate planning, advanced directives, guardianship, funeral planning, ways to pay for care, Medicaid and Family Care. No solicitaitons will be made. This program is offered as a community education program by the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW). If you have any questions, please call ADAW toll free at 888-308-6251.