Legal Clinic for Veterans

press release: The Madison VA is hosting a virtual clinic for Veterans to offer free services for civil legal matters including Family/Child Support, Small Claims, Basic Estate Planning, Durable Power of Attorney, and Landlord/Tenant/Housing Issues.

Free 30 minute appointments will be held virtually on Friday, Oct 28th from 10 am - 1pm. Contact Lisa Tuttle at 608-695-1377 to schedule a virtual appointment. Services are offered by Dane County Bar Association Veterans Law Center.

