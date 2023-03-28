Legal Entities and Tax Election

media release: This workshop will cover a host of tax issues facing any small business. Whether you are just considering a startup, already up and running, or are entering a new phase based on your growth, this workshop will present you with valuable information for making your business decisions.

SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals through education and mentorship. We have been doing this for more than 50 years.

Because our work is supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, and thanks to our network of 10,000+ volunteers, we are able to deliver our services at no charge or at a very low cost. Learn more about SCORE.