Legal Genealogy

Judy Russell. "I’m a genealogist with a law degree, and my purpose here at The Legal Genealogist is, in part, to help folks understand the often arcane and even impenetrable legal concepts and terminology that are so very important to those of us studying family history. Without understanding the context in which events took place and records were created, we miss so much of both the significance and the flavor of what happened.” More about The Legal Geneologist.

Doing Time-Prison Records as Genealogy Resources

Dowered or Bound Out-Records of Widows and Orphans

Inventing America-Records of the U.S. Patent Office

Who, What, Why, Where and How of American Divorce

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Room 126, Memorial Library, 728 State Street

Cost: $40 includes a box lunch.

This workshop always sells out. Be sure to register early!