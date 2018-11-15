Legally Blonde Junior

Verona Area Community Theater

Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center 300 Richard St. , Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Based on the award-winning Broadway musical and the smash hit motion picture, Legally BlondeThe Musical JR. is a fabulously fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons. The show's instantly recognizable songs are filled with humor, wit and sass – leaving cast members and audiences alike seeing pink! Legally Blonde JR. follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren't mutually exclusive. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all.

