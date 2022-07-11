media release: Represented Collective is proud to present Legendary: An Evening of Celebration

Legendary: An Evening of Celebration honors the innovative and nuanced feats Legendary women in STEM have accomplished through a night of conversation and celebration. Our celebration continues the critical conversations arising from our Legendary Exhibition, previously on display for women’s history month.

The night’s itinerary includes a panel of industry professionals and leading scholars leading discussions emerging from our Legendary collection (e.g., representation, identity, and racial and gender biases in STEM, among others) and how we can take tangible solutions in creating thriving environments for women of color in STEM . We are honored to feature on our panel:

Ana Hooker, MBA - senior vice president & chief laboratory officer at Exact Sciences

Angela Jenkins, CDP, CDE - technology project manager at American Family Insurance

Ponmozhi Manickavalli Sathappan - IT Manager at CUNA Mutual Group

Jasmine Zapata, MD, MPH - chief medical officer for community health at Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Division of Public Health, and physician and assistant professor at University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Our evening also includes the honoring of BIWoC currently making waves in STEM education:

Erika Bullock , PhD - assistant professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education

Maxine McKinney de Royston, PhD - assistant professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education

By hosting these critical conversations within community-based settings, we take united steps toward creating community-informed, inclusive, and sustainable solutions for race and gender inequality. We hope you will join us!

Event will be hosted at the Bea and Lau Christensen Room at Goodman Community Center, Brassworks Building. Admission is $25; $10 for college students, and free for high school students.