media release: Domino Effect presents Legendary, a star impersonation and live entertainment drag show production. Hayes Place is just getting out the news of being an LGBTQ + SAFE SPACE for community.

Join us at Hayes Place 1145 N Sherman Ave, Madison Saturday, March 29, for some amazing entertainment including two National Alll American Goddesses Miss Kamaree Williams and Candi Stratton along with our special guest Madison's dancing diva Erick Leon. Hosted by yours truly cass Channing Marie Domino.

$10/ person includes 1 FREE drink a chance to win a 50/50 raffle along with a great time and dance party after show. DJ'd by Ravyn Entertainment which has been going strong for over 20 years!! Doors open at 7pm show 8pm

See you there.

Please email cassdowning00@gmail.com for reservations.