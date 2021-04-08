ONLINE: Legislative Power Over Administrative Agencies: A Retrospective on 2011 Wisconsin Act 21

press release: One decade ago, Wisconsin enacted 2011 Act 21, which sought to clarify and limit the authority of administrative agencies. How have courts and agencies responded? The Thompson Center is pleased to host a 10th anniversary virtual conference exploring the purpose of Act 21, its legacy, and its application in the ongoing state Supreme Court litigation in Clean Wisconsin, Inc. v. DNR.

The conference will include a plenary address with Professor Marjorie Sarbaugh-Thompson on checks and balances in action and a keynote address by U.S. Congressman Tom Tiffany who worked to pass Act 21 in the Wisconsin Legislature.

Distinguished Professor of Law at Marquette University and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske will moderate a panel with attorneys Bennett J. Conard, Delanie Breuer, and Ryan Walsh on Act 21 and the potential outcomes of the pending Wisconsin Supreme Court litigation.