media release:

Everything is awesome at The Glen. Join us for some fun and laughter as we watch the one, the only, the original . . . The Lego Movie!

Emmet an ordinary, rules-following, perfectly average LEGO minifigure who is mistakenly identified as the most extraordinary person and the key to saving his LEGO world. He is drafted into a fellowship of strangers -- including an old mystic and LEGO Batman -- on an epic quest to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the universe together -- a journey for which Emmett is hopelessly and hilariously underprepared. Now the fate of the world is in his tiny yellow hands.

Our golf programs are proudly brought to you in partnership with the Madison Parks Foundation, supporting recreation and accessibility in our parks. 💚 Please consider making a donation to help further our mission and keep programs like these accessible to everyone in our community.

Movies at The Glen are free for everyone. A special thank you to Jason Mascitti of Thrivent Financial Advisors for his generous support of our movie programs. Your commitment helps make these community events possible!

Looking for ways to get involved? We’d love to have you join us!

⛳ Be a Putting Green Monitor and help keep our greens in excellent condition while supporting a great community program.

🎨 Love crafts and working with kids? Help children create something special at our arts & crafts table on the patio!

Volunteering is a fun way to give back, meet others, and support programs.

Yard Games: 5:00pm

Movie: The Lego Movie (2014) PG 1h 40m

Showtime: 6:00pm