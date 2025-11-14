× Expand Kiddihjalmur A close-up of Leif Vollebekk. Leif Vollebekk

media release: Recently, Leif Vollebekk saw his song “Moondog” surge after a sync placement in the new Netflix series Untamed, climbing to #15 on the the U.S. Shazam chart (#35 worldwide). "Moondog" is now at 4+ million streams. He also shared a new live performance video of the song, filmed earlier this year at MTELUS in Montreal, Quebec. The performance was filmed by acclaimed Iranian-Canadian musician and film director Kaveh Nabatian.

After selling-out his largest Australian tour to-date this past May and just back from some European dates supporting Jacob Collier and his own Europe headline tour where he sold out the Caprera Open Air Theatre in the Netherlands, this August will see Vollebekk touring with Mumford & Sons on their 2025 Railroad Revival Tour and supporting Gregory Alan Isakov on his dates at Red Rocks. In October, he's been invited to play in “The Prine Family Presents: You Got Gold” John Prine tribute show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on Friday, October 10. In early 2026, Leif is confirmed to perform at Noah Kahan's Out Of The Blue festival.

Vollebekk has 3x previous hit singles with a combined 120+ million streams and the new album, Revelation, continues to be raved by critics and fans alike since its release, including garnering a JUNO nomination this year. This album campaign has seen Vollebekk headline his largest UK/EU tour of his career, including headline play at Shepherd's Bush Empire in London w/on-stage guests Birdy and James Bay, and has also seen him support Fred Again.. for 3 shows at Frost Amp in San Francisco and support James Bay across dates throughout the UK, Scotland and Ireland.

Leif Vollebekk is an acclaimed singer-songwriter originally from Ottawa who now resides in Montreal, Canada. The artist has sold-out headlining tours across North America, Europe and Australia. His first Secret City Records release, Twin Solitude, was a breakthrough album, landing a spot on the Polaris Music Prize 2017 shortlist, a Juno nomination and gathering over 60 million streams. His follow-up, New Ways, confirmed his undeniable talent and surpassed Twin Solitude in streaming. “[His] songs […] are pensive and restless, blossoming with stream-of-consciousness verses that bear the marks of long nights spent alone on the road.” (The New York Times). Previous media supporters include The New York Times, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Pitchfork, Uncut, NPR Music, The Fader, BBC, The Sunday Times Culture, The Line of Best Fit, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, WXPN, KCRW, Exclaim! and many more. Music from Leif has been heard in TV shows such as Netflix’s Feel Good, Lovesick, and Untamed, HBO’s The New Pope, The Bold Type, Wisdom of the Crowd and more.