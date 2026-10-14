media release: The exhibition "Traces" is on view at the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Memorial Union Main Gallery from September 25 to November 13.

Artist Lelia Byron presents two solo exhibitions (the second is at Northwestern) exploring how people define and create a sense of home amid social, political, and economic changes. The exhibitions ask what home can mean today—and what becomes possible when people imagine it together.

Beginning in 2022, artist Lelia Byron spoke with approximately 40 residents of Springfield, Ohio, inviting participants to reflect on the meaning of home. Drawing on these conversations, the artist created a series of large-scale paintings that investigate how home is created, remembered, experienced, lost, and reinvented. The work takes Springfield—a city shaped by decades of change and, more recently, increased public attention—as a point of departure, raising themes relevant to communities across the U.S. navigating the effects of deindustrialization while imagining and building new futures.

Byron portrays “home” as something continually created through relationships, memory, care, and collective action. The paintings in the series move between intimate and collective experiences: a house dissolving into nature and time, reinvention in the face of change, the sustaining role of creativity in everyday life, and a couple’s commitment to community through education and public service. From the creation of a community food garden to the loss of one’s home and the restoration of a historic Underground Railroad safehouse, the paintings reveal how larger social, political, and economic forces are experienced through neighborhoods, families, friendships, and acts of mutual care.

The series includes 18 large-scale canvases, each with its own narrative, approximately half of which are on view at each university. In “Timeline,” an 8-foot-wide diptych on view at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Byron juxtaposes Ramona’s memories of Springfield’s past with Katalina’s hopes for its future, exploring how a city and its residents reinvent themselves. “Traces,” a 15-foot-widetriptych on view at Northwestern University, asks: What remains when people are forced to leave their homes?