× Expand Keessa Lynch Lemon Bucket Orkestra on a staircase. Lemon Bucket Orkestra

media release: $15 Adv / $20 Door

Get ready to crank up the excitement because Lemon Bucket Orkestra is soaring through the Midwest this December with a tour that promises to be an experience to remember. Their new album, Cuckoo, has taken the world by storm, dominating international music charts in Canada for an incredible five weeks and captivating ears across all continents.

This isn’t just a concert; it’s a full-throttle celebration that pushes the boundaries of traditional world folk music like never before! With infectious energy and a sound that will have you dancing in the streets, Lemon Bucket Orkestra is bringing the heat to Chicago, Minneapolis, Appleton, Madison, and Detroit.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this gritty, high-octane performance live! Grab your friends, your dancing shoes, and prepare to be swept away by the unparalleled energy of Lemon Bucket Orkestra.

Get your tickets now and be part of the musical revolution!

Lemon Bucket Orkestra are Toronto's original guerrilla-folk-party-punks. The award-winning crew has been called frenetic, charismatic, and gloriously anarchic by the New York Times, The Guardian, the Winnipeg Free Press and media across the globe and over the past 14 years have performed all over the world from WOMAD in England and New Zealand and Pohoda in Slovakia, Festival D’Été in Québec City to New Orleans Jazz Fest in Louisiana.

Equal parts exhilarating precision and reckless abandon, LBO live is a truly immersive experience mixing sweat and tears with audience chorales and howling at the moon. You can hear that journey on their latest album Cuckoo (self-released, May 2024). It’s signature LBO: powerful Ukrainian polyphony and driving Balkan rhythms filtered through hip hop, punk and jazz and a whole range of global influences and purpose accrued from their eclectic global journeys and polycultural home city of Toronto alike.