media release: The recently released Lemon Twigs LP Everything Harmony earlier this summer earned a slate of critical praise from The Guardian, Sunday Times, AltPress, Stereogum, Paste and more. The Needle Drop recently included the album in their Best Albums of 2023 So Far list, calling it a "beautiful soft rock experience with some of the best songwriting of the year.

Select critical praise for The Lemon Twigs:

“Rarely has stark despair sounded so lovely” - The Guardian, 5 STARS

"Sublime, lilting Todd Rundgren-like loveliness.” - Sunday Times

"Everything Harmony is the best thing the D’Addario brothers have ever made…as timeless as it is perfect." - Paste

“Retro-minded psych-pop.” - Stereogum

"Reminiscent of folk greats of the ’60s and ’70s." - Consequence

"An awesome, glamorous throwback." - The Needle Drop

"Allow the Lemon Twigs to transport you to sunny Laurel Canyon on even the dreariest winter day." - AltPress

“60s-tinged love song.” - KCRW’s Today’s Top Tune

“Have honed in on their ability to not just lift from the past but transmute what inspires them into something imaginative and new.” - NME, 4 STARS

“Magnificent powerpop.” - MOJO, 4 STARS

“Cinematic, dramatic…with grand vocal melodies and undeniably artful sonic textures…an album to get lost in.” - DORK, 4 STARS

“'Corner of My Eye' and 'Any Time of Day' are both gorgeous pop songs that manage to stay just the right side of saccharine—a precarious balancing act which brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario seem to have perfected." - Under The Radar, 8/10

"Pure '70s soft rock." - Brooklyn Vegan