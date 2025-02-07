media release: Lena Jonsson’s ability to balance a deep knowledge of traditional Swedish folk music with innovative artistic sensibilities, the sparkling joy of life, and the charisma of a rock star have made her one of Sweden’s most visionary musicians. She has created a unique style inspired by traditional Swedish music as well as rock, pop, and American old-time and bluegrass traditions. Together with guitarist Erik Ronström and bassist Krydda Sundström, they create a virtuosic yet playful trio. Their album ”Stories from the Outside” won both a Swedish Grammis and the Manifest prize in 2021 and Album of the Year by LIRA Music Magazine. In April this year, the Lena Jonsson Trio won Artist of the Year at the Swedish Folk Awards. Their third album ”Elements” came out in June 2023.