media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes the Lenard Simpson Quartet on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00pm. Tickets $20 general admission or $15 student/ALL Member in advance online. Advance tickets available online at Brown Paper Tickets. General admission at the door $25 for everyone.

Lenard Simpson is a saxophonist, composer and educator. He has taught at several high profile jazz programs including The Herbie Hancock Institute Jazz in the Classroom; Wisconsin Conservatory of Music; Northern Illinois University jazz camp, and Birch Creek jazz camp. Simpson has had the opportunity to play and travel with artists such as pianist and composer Billy Childs, Kurt Elling, Marquis Hill, and Clayton Cameron.

In the quartet, Simpson is joined by Julius Tucker (piano), Runere Brooks (bass) and Samuel Jewell (drums).

"Lenard Simpson is an extraordinary young voice on the saxophone. His playing is displayed by a profound soulfulness combined with a sparkling intelligence and curiosity. It has been a joy to make music with him in my various ensembles and I always look forward to our next hit." --Billy Childs, jazz pianist