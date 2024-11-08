Lend Me a Tenor

media release: The legendary Opera star, Tito Merelli is in Cleveland for a performance of Leoncavallo's famous opera, Pagliacci. Or, at least, he's supposed to be. Il Stupendo has yet to arrive, leaving Henry Saunders, Manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, and his ever-obedient factotum, Max, without a tenor. And that's just the first of their problems. In true comedy-of-errors fashion, mishaps and misunderstandings transform the evening from triumph to turmoil.

Join us for this door-slamming, over-the-top, uproarious adventure!

Friday, November 8, at 7pm and Saturday, November 9, at 7pm, Vel Phillips Memorial High School Auditorium, 201 S Gammon Rd, Madison WI

Tickets: Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students. Ticket link here.