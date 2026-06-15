× Expand courtesy Shore Fire Media A close-up of Lenny Pearce. Lenny Pearce

media release: Viral Australian music producer, DJ, dad, and “Toddler Techno” pioneer Lenny Pearce is bringing his globally-beloved “toddler raves” to the US and Canada this fall on a massive 42-date North American tour. Kicking off September 25th in Baltimore, Maryland, and concluding November 22nd at the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC, Lenny’s upcoming tour will level up his wildly popular, club-kid (literally!) family dance party spectaculars to their biggest stages yet.

Following sold-out runs across Australia, Asia, the Middle East, the UK, and North America – plus a landmark debut at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre set for this Sunday, June 14th – the new tour marks a major inflection point for Lenny and the family-rave movement he created. With more than 3 million followers across socials, and hundreds of thousands of tickets already sold worldwide, Lenny breaks through the limits of “kids music” by transforming nursery rhymes and children’s classics into euphoric dancefloor anthems. For parents and their kids alike, Lenny’s music goes hard … and the toddler raves offer a one-of-a-kind live experience where everyone from toddlers to parents can party together.

“This tour is the biggest thing we’ve ever done,” says Lenny. “Seeing families come together at these shows – dancing, singing, laughing, and genuinely having the best time together – is honestly the coolest thing in the world. Parents get to relive the fun energy of going out clubbing, but now with their kids beside them. It’s chaos in the best possible way.”

Part concert, part interactive spectacle, each of Lenny’s shows will channel that nightlife and festival energy into all-ages experiences featuring glow sticks, characters like Kuma the Monkey and Bubbles the Duck, singalongs, confetti drops, and non-stop crowd interaction … all before bedtime, with weekend shows happening in the mornings, and weekday shows in the early evenings. The upcoming tour is sponsored by industry leading children's cup brand 'Munchkin,' a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Munchkin and Lenny will be debuted at the shows, as well.

What began as a fun side project remixing children’s songs for his daughter exploded into a global sensation after Lenny’s techno remix of “Head, Shoulders, Knees & Toes” took off online. Since then, he has become one of the most recognizable names in modern family entertainment, collaborating with brands including Nickelodeon, Hasbro, Blippi, Paw Patrol, Warner Brothers, and The Wiggles.

The tour announcement follows a major new partnership with Disney, which recently signed Lenny to a music and content development deal for Disney+, alongside the release of his new album Disney Jr. Music: Lenny Pearce Toddler Techno via Disney Music Group. Lenny was recently announced as a headlining performer for Beaches Turks & Caicos’ annual Fall Fam Jam, the resort’s fall celebration of family fun running throughout September and October. During a special engagement from September 16–21, he’ll bring his signature Toddler Techno experience to the Caribbean with four exclusive live performances at Beaches Turks & Caicos.