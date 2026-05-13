Lens & Landscape: Nature Through Photography

media release: Get ready for an inspiring morning of creativity, exploration, and stunning scenery!

We’ll begin indoors with a presentation by Dane County Parks staff photographer Sevie Kenyon, who will provide an overview of the park system and share insights from photographing its landscapes and wildlife. Members of PhotoMidwest will then offer practical landscape photography tips and techniques you can use right away, whether you’re shooting with a DSLR or smartphone.

After the presentation, participants will break into small groups led by PhotoMidwest volunteers to explore and photograph different areas of the park. Groups will visit a variety of settings, including prairie, water, wooded areas, wildlife habitats, and park buildings.

Throughout the outdoor session, volunteers will be available to answer questions about camera settings, composition, lighting, and creative approaches. This event is designed to help you build skills, gain confidence, and come away with photos you’re proud of. All experience levels are welcome. Cost $15.