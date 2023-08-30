Leo Sidran, Tim Whalen, John Christensen, Jamie Ryan

media release: Leo Sidran is a Grammy winning multi-instrumentalist musician, producer, arranger, composer, recording artist, and journalist. After playing professionally as a teen-ager with the legendary Steve Miller Band he established himself as a versatile artist at ease as band-leader (with eight solo albums in his discography) as he is producing other musicians around the world (in 2005 he co-produced the Academy Award Winning song, "Al otro lado del rio" from the film The Motorcycle Diaries for Jorge Drexler), composing film scores and music for media.

As a drummer he has performed around the world with his father, the legendary jazzman Ben Sidran. (Leo has also produced all of his father’s records for nearly 20 years.) As an engineer he has recorded projects ranging from jazz great Snarky Puppy to British duo Massive Attack. He also hosts an influential podcast for WBGO Studios called The Third Story featuring interviews with musicians, producers, and songwriters.

Leo’s most recent solo record What’s Trending (his eighth) is “all about romanticism, joy and perfectly trussed grooves as an antidote to the ambient gloom, and a wise look at today's world, its social networks, its pandemics and the next generation” (David Koperhant, Jazz News, France).