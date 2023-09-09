Leola Hall Grand Opening

press release: Saturday, September 9, 2023, all day from 10am-9pm, at Leola Hall at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac)

FREE

Leola Hall is a multi-purpose space designed for meetings, lectures, banquets, performances, and all the other creative endeavors we dream up! The need for this space was a direct result of the high demand of the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center. The project is funded in part by a Sauk Prairie Schools 2020 referendum, $1.75 million dollar donation from Lea Culver (Leola), and $272,000 from River Arts Inc. We are excited to share this new space with you!

Featuring the following free programming throughout the day:

10am-11am: Fox and Branch (Family Folk Music)

(Family Folk Music) 11am-11:30am (3-5 year olds) 11:30am-12pm (6-8 year olds): Dance classes led by Center Stage Dance Academy

11am-3pm: Outdoor Live music in The Circle and Las Milpas Food Truck!

12-3pm: Facility Tours

1-2pm: Acting/Improv class led by the High School Drama Director (12-18 yr olds)

3-4pm: Youth Live Music Concert led by the Middle School Choir Director

4:30-5:40pm: Table reading led by the Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild (recommended for adults)

4-6pm: 6th Biennial Wings & Water and Act II Art Reception

6:30pm: Ribbon cutting

And finishing the night with the first concert in Leola Hall at 7pm: The Mascot Theory