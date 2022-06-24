press release: Madison’s Central BID presents this “Summer in YOUR City” FREE outdoor concert series. Come join us at Lisa Link Peace Park for a concert every other Friday from 7 - 9pm from June - August.

These classical guitar concerts, held at Lisa Link Peace Park feature a special partnership with the Madison Classical Guitar Society and feature local classical guitarists! Local artists perform in this beautiful downtown public space located along State Street - the city's best shopping and dining area. Grab dinner from a nearby restaurant or enjoy your favorite ice cream cone. This event is kid-friendly.

Hosted by: Gabor Szarvas of Madison Classical Guitar Society

2022 SCHEDULE

6/24 - Leonardo Quintero, Gabor Szarvas

7/8 - Christopher Allen, Matthew Ackerman

7/22 - Duo Tarrega (Steve Waugh and Sridhar Bhagavathula), Tom Nauman

8/5 - Marcus De Jesus, Timothy Steis

RAIN LOCATION: Fair Trade Coffee House, 418 State Street

To learn more about Madison Classical Guitar Society, head HERE

SPONSORS

City of Madison, Wisconsin Government

Madison's Central Business Improvement District