media release: Madison’s Central BID presents this “Summer in YOUR City” FREE outdoor concert series. Come join us at Lisa Link Peace Park for four special Friday evenings from 7 - 9pm June - August.

These classical guitar concerts, held at Lisa Link Peace Park feature a special partnership with the Madison Classical Guitar Society and feature local classical guitarists! Local artists perform in this beautiful downtown public space located along State Street - the city's best shopping and dining area. Grab dinner from a nearby restaurant or enjoy your favorite ice cream cone. This event is kid-friendly.

RSVP on Facebook here!

Hosted by:

Gabor Szarvas of Madison Classical Guitar Society

2023 SCHEDULE

6/23 - Leonardo Quintero, Gabor Szarvas

7/14 - Timothy Steis, Tom Nauman

8/11 - Matthew Ackerman, Silver Morning (guitar-flute duo)

8/25 - Marcus De Jesus, Christopher Allen

Concert Timeline

7-7:30pm: Open Mic (pre-arranged)

7:30-8:15pm: First Player

8:15-9pm: Second Player

Rain Location: Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant, 419 State Street

To learn more about Madison Classical Guitar Society, head HERE