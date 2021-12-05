Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

Leonardo Quintero DMA Guitar Recital

Leonardo Quintero, guitar

Dasean Stokes, tenor

Amanda Lauricella, soprano

Shelby Taylor, flute

……

Program

Four French Folk Songs Matyas Seiber (1905-1960)

Réveille – vous

J’ai descendu

Le Rossignol

Marguerite, elle est malade

Dasean Stokes, tenor

Siete Canciones Populares Españolas Manuel de Falla (1876-1946)

I. El Paño Moruno

II. Seguidilla Murciana

III. Asturiana

IV. Jota

V. Nana

VI. Canción

VII. Polo

Amanda Lauricella, soprano

Histoire du Tango Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

I. Bordel 1900

II. Café 1930

III. Nightclub 1960

IV. Concert d’ aujourd’hui

Shelby Taylor, flute

……

A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Leonardo Arturo Quintero began studying the guitar at the age of 15 at Miami Senior High School. In 2011, he had his first lessons at Stetson University, where he received his Bachelor’s (Magna Cum Laude) in 2015, under Dr. Stephen Robinson. In 2018, he graduated (Cum Laude) from the Florida State University with his Master’s in Music, where he studied with 2013 Lifetime Achievement recipient Bruce Holzman. Finally, Leonardo completed his Artist Diploma in May of 2020 from Columbus State University, where he worked and studied under Dr. Andrew Zohn. Since then, Leonardo has received multiple accolades, including the SURE Grant and the William E. Duckwitz Talent Scholarship, performed in Europe and around the U.S, and has taught students of all ages and skill sets. Leonardo was recently awarded the Advanced Opportunities Fellowship, becoming the sole representative of the Mead Witter School of Music at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, for the 2020- 2021 academic year. Leonardo is currently pursuing his DMA in guitar performance under Professor Javier Calderon’s tutelage.