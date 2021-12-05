Leonardo Quintero
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
media release:Leonardo Quintero DMA Guitar Recital
Leonardo Quintero, guitar
Dasean Stokes, tenor
Amanda Lauricella, soprano
Shelby Taylor, flute
Program
Four French Folk Songs Matyas Seiber (1905-1960)
Réveille – vous
J’ai descendu
Le Rossignol
Marguerite, elle est malade
Dasean Stokes, tenor
Siete Canciones Populares Españolas Manuel de Falla (1876-1946)
I. El Paño Moruno
II. Seguidilla Murciana
III. Asturiana
IV. Jota
V. Nana
VI. Canción
VII. Polo
Amanda Lauricella, soprano
Histoire du Tango Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)
I. Bordel 1900
II. Café 1930
III. Nightclub 1960
IV. Concert d’ aujourd’hui
Shelby Taylor, flute
A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Leonardo Arturo Quintero began studying the guitar at the age of 15 at Miami Senior High School. In 2011, he had his first lessons at Stetson University, where he received his Bachelor’s (Magna Cum Laude) in 2015, under Dr. Stephen Robinson. In 2018, he graduated (Cum Laude) from the Florida State University with his Master’s in Music, where he studied with 2013 Lifetime Achievement recipient Bruce Holzman. Finally, Leonardo completed his Artist Diploma in May of 2020 from Columbus State University, where he worked and studied under Dr. Andrew Zohn. Since then, Leonardo has received multiple accolades, including the SURE Grant and the William E. Duckwitz Talent Scholarship, performed in Europe and around the U.S, and has taught students of all ages and skill sets. Leonardo was recently awarded the Advanced Opportunities Fellowship, becoming the sole representative of the Mead Witter School of Music at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, for the 2020- 2021 academic year. Leonardo is currently pursuing his DMA in guitar performance under Professor Javier Calderon’s tutelage.