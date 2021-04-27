ONLINE: Leonardo Quintero

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Leonardo Arturo Quintero began studying the guitar at the age of 15 at Miami Senior High School. In 2011, he had his first lessons at Stetson University, where he received his Bachelor’s (Magna Cum Laude) in 2015, under Dr. Stephen Robinson. In 2018, he graduated (Cum Laude) from the Florida State University with his Master’s in Music, where he studied with 2013 Lifetime Achievement recipient Bruce Holzman. Finally, Leonardo completed his Artist Diploma in May of 2020 from Columbus State University, where he worked and studied under Dr. Andrew Zohn.

Since then, Leonardo has received multiple accolades, including the SURE Grant and the William E. Duckwitz Talent Scholarship, performed in Europe and around the U.S, and has taught students of all ages and skill sets. Leonardo was recently awarded the Advanced Opportunities Fellowship, becoming the sole representative of the Mead Witter School of Music at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, for the 2020- 2021 academic year. Leonardo is currently pursuing his DMA in guitar performance under Professor Javier Calderon’s tutelage.

This live stream is being produced in Collins Recital Hall at the Hamel Music Center, a venue of the Mead Witter School of Music at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.