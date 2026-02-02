media release: Madison Classical Guitar Society concert.

Experience the finesse and expressive power of award-winning classical guitarist Leonela Alejandro. Hailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Alejandro has emerged as one of the most compelling young voices in classical guitar, captivating audiences with performances that are both technically brilliant and deeply expressive.

A winner of more than a dozen national and international competitions, including top prizes from the Guitar Foundation of America and major festivals across the U.S. and Europe, Alejandro brings world-class credentials and unmistakable musical presence to the stage. Her career spans solo recitals, orchestral concerto performances and premieres of new works, all delivered with striking energy and emotional depth.

Don’t miss this chance to hear a rising star whose playing is as powerful as it is precise—an unforgettable evening of classical guitar artistry.

