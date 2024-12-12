Online

Leopold's Lasting Legacy: Celebrating 75 Years of 'A Sand County Almanac'

media release: Forester, professor, father of wildlife management, author of a masterpiece in environmental literature. Leopold's accolades are many, and well-earned. And his impact on the world of conservation only continues to grow.

For our December virtual program, we close out this incredible milestone year for A Sand County Almanac. Join us as Executive Director Buddy Huffaker dives into this seminal work and looks forward to what the next decades of the Almanac's impact might look like.

