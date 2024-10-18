Leroy Jones with Darren Sterud, Jordan Cohen, Chris Rottmayer & Ben Ferris, Sun Prairie Jazz Combo

media release: Returning to Madison this fall Darren Sterud and North Street Cabaret are honored and excited to welcome back for TWO nights New Orleans trumpeter Leroy Jones.

Backing Mr. Jones will be Madison musicians: Darren Sterud, Jordan Cohen, Chris Rottmayer and Ben Ferris. Shows will be on October 18 and 19 and tickets will be sold separately to each show. All shows start at 7:30 PM and are two sets.

Jones himself, a native of New Orleans, whose playing has been described as a blend of Louis Armstrong and bebop virtuoso Clifford Brown, has been a critical figure in the history of New Orleans music. A regular at Preservation Hall in New Orleans and a featured performer in the Harry Connick Jr. Orchestra, where his playing and singing have made him a crowd favorite, Leroy has performed on every continent and in every major U.S. city at prestigious theaters, festivals and jazz clubs like the Village Vanguard in New York City. His television appearances include The Tonight Show, Good Morning America, Late Night with David Letterman, The Today Show, Arsenio Hall, Conan O'Brien and Oprah Winfrey. He is also a regular at the world famous New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, as well as French Quarter Fest and the Satchmo Summerfest.

Opening the show will be the Sun Prairie Jazz Combo at 6:45 pm.

This show is presented, in part, with support from Ali Kane Realestate-Stark & Pinoy Productions

Ticket Links:

Friday: https://www. eventbrite.com/e/an-evening- with-new-orleans-trumpeter- leroy-jones-oct-18-tickets- 975017733287

Satruday: https://www. eventbrite.com/e/an-evening- with-new-orleans-trumpeter- leroy-jones-oct-19-tickets- 975127932897