Les Cordes en Blue

to

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Summer Concerts in the Garden series. All concerts are 5:00 pm – 6:15 pm.

Rain cancellations will be announced via social media between 3:30 and 4:00 pm.

August 17 – LES CORDES EN BLUE

Gian Compuesto, guitar | Shea Henry, violin | Patrick Lindsley, bass

Music inspired by the legendary Django Reinhardt with a love of hot jazz, trad jazz, bebop, straight-ahead jazz, and jazz standards.

Also: Build your own bouquet 3:30 to 5:00 pm. Build a bouquet of flowers for $10. Available before all concerts. We’ll have flowers, rubber bands, and clippers. Bring your own vase and we’ll top it off with vase water. A fun way to support interns learning how to grow, harvest, and work with plants at ACG.

Info

aerial_UW_wide16_2936

UW-Madison

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music
to
Google Calendar - Les Cordes en Blue - 2025-08-17 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Les Cordes en Blue - 2025-08-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Les Cordes en Blue - 2025-08-17 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Les Cordes en Blue - 2025-08-17 17:00:00 ical