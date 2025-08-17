× Expand courtesy Les Cordes en Blue The band Les Cordes en Blue. Les Cordes en Blue (from left): Gian Compuesto, Patrick Lindsley, Shea Henry.

media release: Summer Concerts in the Garden series. All concerts are 5:00 pm – 6:15 pm.

Rain cancellations will be announced via social media between 3:30 and 4:00 pm.

August 17 – LES CORDES EN BLUE

Gian Compuesto, guitar | Shea Henry, violin | Patrick Lindsley, bass

Music inspired by the legendary Django Reinhardt with a love of hot jazz, trad jazz, bebop, straight-ahead jazz, and jazz standards.

Also: Build your own bouquet 3:30 to 5:00 pm. Build a bouquet of flowers for $10. Available before all concerts. We’ll have flowers, rubber bands, and clippers. Bring your own vase and we’ll top it off with vase water. A fun way to support interns learning how to grow, harvest, and work with plants at ACG.